Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 57,274 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 57,274 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

