Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$44.21 and last traded at C$44.24. Approximately 44,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 148,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.72.

