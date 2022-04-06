Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.84 and last traded at $84.86. Approximately 4,289,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,293,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30.
