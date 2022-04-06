Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.41. 1,737,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,084,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

