Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

