Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 3,576 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

