Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 8,920 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

