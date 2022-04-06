Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,511 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

