Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

Shares of IFV opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

