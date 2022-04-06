Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $311.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

