Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,831 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.