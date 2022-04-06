Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

