Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,210.75.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

