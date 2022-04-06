Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $68,148.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $17,416.44.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,870,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

