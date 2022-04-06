Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.09.

Visteon stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.89. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

