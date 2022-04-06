Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.97

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.97 ($13.15) and traded as high as €12.10 ($13.29). Vivendi shares last traded at €12.10 ($13.29), with a volume of 2,920,179 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.93) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($14.07) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.62) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.54 and its 200-day moving average is €11.97.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

