VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe Sells 34,172 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

