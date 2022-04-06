VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe Sells 34,172 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
