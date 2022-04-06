Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Warburg Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $191.00 price target on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

