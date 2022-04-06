Wedbush Comments on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CHMI opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 830.77%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

