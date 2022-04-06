Wells Fargo & Company Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $135.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Entergy stock opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $122.10.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,468 shares of company stock worth $23,550,847 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

