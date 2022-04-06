Wells Fargo & Company Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $135.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.
Entergy stock opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $122.10.
In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,468 shares of company stock worth $23,550,847 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
