Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17,517.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.75. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,304 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in WEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

