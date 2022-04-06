Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.98.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDO. TD Securities raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.09. 341,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$8.62 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.37.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.
