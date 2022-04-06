Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

WLK opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Westlake by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

