William Blair Downgrades Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) to Market Perform

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLND. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

BLND opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

