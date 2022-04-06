WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Shares Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 1,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $778,000.

