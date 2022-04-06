WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

