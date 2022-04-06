Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

WTKWY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

