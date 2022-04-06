WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.53

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.53 and traded as low as C$158.00. WSP Global shares last traded at C$158.67, with a volume of 142,416 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.79.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$163.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.