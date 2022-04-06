Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 590 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 430.70 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 369.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.97).

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.