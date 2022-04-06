Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 590 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.
Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 430.70 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 369.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.97).
Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.