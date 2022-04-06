Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $456.40

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 456.40 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 441.40 ($5.79), with a volume of 409075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450.40 ($5.91).

A number of brokerages have commented on YCA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.70) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £811.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.48.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

