Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

