Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $205.47 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

