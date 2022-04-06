Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 115,101 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

