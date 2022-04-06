Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,717 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ball by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

