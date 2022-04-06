Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,753 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

NYSE KSS opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

