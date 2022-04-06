Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,776 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock worth $831,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

