Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). GAN posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GAN by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. GAN has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

