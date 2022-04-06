Zacks: Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

