Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

