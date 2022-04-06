Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.78.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 5.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 4.66 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.