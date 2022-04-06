Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Sell

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

LQDA stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 196,430 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

