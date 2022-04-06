Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) to “Buy”

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALYA. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ALYA opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

