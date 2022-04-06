Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo outpaced the industry in the past year as it continued its robust revenue surprise trend for the 12th straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2021. Revenues benefited from volume growth and robust price/mix in the reported quarter. Earnings were in line with estimates and improved year over year. The company benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gains from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. In 2022, it expects to retain the strength and momentum witnessed in 2021. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in fourth quarter 2021 driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and the negative effects of the inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.50 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

