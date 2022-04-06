Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €84.00 ($92.31) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.33 ($99.27).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €50.56 ($55.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.03. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.