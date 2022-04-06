Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.76. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 222,638 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $32,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

