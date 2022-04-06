Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

