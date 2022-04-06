Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.42 and its 200-day moving average is $311.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

