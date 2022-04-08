-$0.10 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

CASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 128,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,178. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

