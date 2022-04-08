-$0.25 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. 182,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

