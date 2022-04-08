$233.32 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) to announce $233.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.20 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. BRP Group posted sales of $152.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $876.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $894.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP Group.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 261,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

